PD: Man found shot to death in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Waterbury Saturday.

Police say at 8 a.m., officers responded to 133 Chestnut Avenue to check the condition of a person who was lying in the yard under a tree. Upon arrival, officers say they found the body of a black male victim at the scene.

The male was later identified as 20-year-old Saivon Bostic – Aponte, of Waterbury. Aponte died after suffering from three gunshot wounds to his body.

Police say this is an ongoing and active investigation. They have not named any suspects at this time. There is also no details as to what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (203) 574-6941.