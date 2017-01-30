Person dies in Montville officer-involved shooting

Related Coverage State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Montville

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Montville.

State police say they responded to a disturbance at the Chesterfield Lodge Sunday afternoon in Montville. They say one person was shot and later died. Authorities have not released that person’s name.

No police officers were shot. State police say one Montville officer is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say there’s no danger to the public.

