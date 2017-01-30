Personal Touch Car Wash: Keeping Your Car Clean in the Winter

By Published:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Getting your car washed is not only something you need to do in the warm months, but also in the winter months as well.

With all the salt and sand on the roads it is important to maintain your cars upkeep.

Personal touch uses state of the art equipment and also are ecofriendly experts when treating your vehicle.  Personal touch has wash and detailing services as well as monthly unlimited wash plans for every budget between all of their 8 Full and Express Service locations throughout CT.

Visit Personaltouchcarwashes.com to learn more or to sign up to receive special offers and coupons.

 

