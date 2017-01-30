Police remind drivers of Move Over Law

- FILE - Connecticut State Police cruiser (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)
- FILE - Connecticut State Police cruiser (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

(WTNH) — A Connecticut State Trooper is recovering after getting rear-ended on the highway. State Police are using this accident to remind drivers about the Move Over Law.

Police say a trooper was helping a person whose car went up in flames. They say the trooper had his lights on when a man driving an SUV hit the back of the trooper’s car. According to officials, both men suffered minor injuries. They say the driver will be facing charges.

State Police say if you see a State Trooper making a traffic stop, you should slow down and move over. If you don’t, you could face a fine. Fines start at $200.

According to authorities, this is the second accident involving a State Trooper within the past week. They say a similar one happened on Route 7 in Brookfield.

