Preps for midday snowfall underway along the shoreline

One look at the streets in New Haven and the lines say it all. Snow is on the way and city roads are ready. Deputy Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana says crews were out today treating bridges, hills and intersections with brine solution.

“I think we’re pretty geared up for two inches or three inches but we’ll do our best to make sure the roads are safe for people and we’ll have enough crews out,” said Fontana.

Fontana says plow operations should begin mid-morning with snow expected to start falling soon after. Helping track the storm is new technology in the Emergency Operations Center. It’s an hour by hour look at what is headed their way.

“It gives us wind speeds, wind gusts. It gives us wind direction, total humidity, total amount of snow over a 24 hour period. So, as you can see, it really gives us important information when we’re trying to make a decision on what our next steps are gonna be and how we’re gonna ramp up for a storm,” said Fontana.

Cities and towns aren’t the only ones bracing for a midday snowfall. Independent contractors that take care of commercial properties are also getting ready.

At the Stop and Shop Plaza in Branford a payloader sits at the back of the parking lot. Mark Larkins is the owner A and W Sanitation and Excavation and he handles big plazas like this one. All day long tomorrow his machines will be up and running trying to stay on top of the storm.

“We tend to run about nine pieces of equipment that go out between payloaders, skid-steers, pick-up trucks, mason dumps and then we have a shoveling crew that takes care of the sidewalks,” said Larkins.

Larkins expects to use all of the sand and salt mixture in his supply shed for tomorrow’s storm. While one to three inches might not seem like a lot to the general public for Larkin’s crews this storm will still be a big one.

“Tomorrow’s storm is a worst case scenario, it’s during the day. It’s the plower’s nightmare,” said Larkins.

News 8 also checked in with other towns along the shoreline. Milford, Branford, New London and East Haven all saying they will begin pretreating their roads early tomorrow morning.