School Closing, How the Call is Made

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Your child is the most precious cargo you have so school systems think very closely and carefully when making the decision to let kids out of school early because of rough weather. So what is the process that they go through to ensure your child is safe but still gets that 180 days? Let’s find out.

Will Clark, Chief Operating Officer of the New Haven Board of Education noted, “Well being a New England school district, we always have to be concerned about the weather and our main concern is safety.”

Mr. Clark is part of the big group of people responsible for making the call on delayed openings, early dismissals, or school cancellations. That group requires a lot of coordination.

“Facilities department, our partners, public works, the bus company, our emergency operations center, and certainly our friends in the media” mentioned Clark.

From phone calls and emails, to alerting the public, a lot needs to be considered before making that call.

“Folks have plans, work, obligations and so forth so we have to balance those things as best we can.”

Ultimately it’s the superintendent of schools who makes the final call, but that decision does have a lot of implications!

“If you call too early and it doesn’t snow, people can be upset. If you call to early people can be upset. If you call too late, and you’re in a situation where it starts to snow it can be a problem. So you work with the information you have and you do your best to manage that.” Said Clark.

So what is the likelihood that kids will have an early dismissal on Tuesday? Well based on the latest forecast models it looks like that’s relatively likely so make sure you have a backup plan just in case the kids do get out of school early.