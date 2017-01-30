Shelton Man Admits To Robbing Four Connecticut Banks

By Published:
handcuffs & gavel

HARTFORD, (Conn.) WTNH – A Shelton man waived his right to a trial, and admitted to robbing four branches of Chase bank last year.  Scott Taylor appeared in federal court in Hartford Monday.  According to court documents, Taylor obbed the Chase Bank at 184 Main Street in Westport on June 2, 2016; the Chase Bank at 1561 Boston Post Road in Milford on June 24, 2016; the Chase Bank at 50 Washington Street in Norwalk on July 6, 2016, and the Chase Bank at 1855 Main Street in Stratford on July 13, 2016.

During each of the robberies, Taylor handed a teller a note demanding money, and told the teller he had a gun.  Taylor stole about $23,300 during the first three robberies and $1,00 during the July 13 robbery.  He was arrested at the Stratford train station shortly after the July 13 robbery in possession of $998 in cash and 33 folds of heroin.

 

 

 

 

