Simbury Police look for man accused of bank robbery

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Simsbury Police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a bank on Monday.

Officials say the Simsbury Police received a report around 10:58 a.m. Monday morning that the People’s Bank inside of Stop and Shop on Bushy Hill Road was being robbed. The male suspect allegedly showed a note and demanded money. Police say the suspect was given an unspecified amount of money and left the bank on foot. They say no weapons were threatened.

According to police, the suspect is being described as a white male who is about 5’7″ to 5’9″, in his late 20’s to early 30’s with a dark, full beard. They say he was wearing a black ski hat, black ski jacket and sun glasses.

The Simsbury Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Sargeant Sheehan at (860) 658-3145.