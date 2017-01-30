Snow likely to impact travel Tuesday afternoon and evening

mw-snow-threat

It’s hard to believe that parts of Connecticut have not seen any snow in more than two weeks. That will change on Tuesday as a weak storm system with poor timing arrives around midday and continues into the evening. The PM commute will likely be slowed by snow, with the best chance of slippery travel on side roads, on-ramps and off-ramps, and bridges. The steadiest snow near the Shoreline is likely in the afternoon and early-evening. Flakes may linger inland for most of the night. Overall, it does not look like more than 3″ of snow will fall in Connecticut, with most spots picking up an inch or two.

The snow will likely not be heavy enough to cause major problems at area airports, but minor delays are possible. Some roads will be slippery and snow-covered in the afternoon and evening, so allow a little extra time to get where you need to go. The timing of the snow may lead to some early school dismissals and canceled afternoon/evening activities.

MORNING

Expect a very cold start to the day. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s with clouds increasing late at night. Clouds will thicken during the morning, and the first flakes may reach SW Fairfield County between 11 am – 12 pm. It will likely stay dry until noon in the rest of the state.

AFTERNOON

Snow will overspread CT between 12-2 pm, with steady snow possible after 2 pm through the evening commute. While the snow may never be heavy, it should be steady enough to coat untreated roads by late in the day. Wind will not be a factor with this storm system. The temperature will be between 25-30 in the afternoon, and the best chance of snow sticking to roads is late in the day as the sun gets lower in the sky.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Light snow tapers to snow showers and flurries between 6-8 pm at the Shoreline. A few flakes are possible at the Shoreline overnight, but additional accumulation is unlikely. There is a better chance of light snow in the northern CT counties with an additional inch or so possible overnight. Lows will be in the 20s, so untreated roads will stay slick.

WEDNESDAY

Expect a blend of clouds and sun with some melting. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. The temperature will dip below freezing again at night.

