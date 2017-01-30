Solitary confinement cell displayed

new haven library

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH)- A unique exhibit is giving people an idea of what it’s really like to be held in solitary confinement for an extended amount of time. The ‘Inside the Box’ exhibit will be housed at the New Haven Free Public library on Elm Street for the next three months.

The display is accompanied by community discussions, film screenings and an expert panel so people can understand the ramifications of solitary confinement. Human rights officials have long contended that solitary confinement is a cruel and unusual form of punishment.

Among those speaking at a program to open the exhibit on Monday afternoon will be New Haven mayor Toni Harp, Connecticut State Senator Gary Winfield and solitary survivor Keisher Tucker.

