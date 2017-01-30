Stabbing victim won’t cooperate with Police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) —- According to the Naugatuck Police Department, a man who suffered from a stab wound to the neck was reluctant to cooperate with local officers.

Sunday morning at 4:53 am, officers were dispatched to 289 High Street for a report of a stabbing from Michele Sharik, 39, of Naugatuck. Officers treated the stab victim who was later identified as Justin Bohn, but he and Sharik would not tell officers how Bohn was stabbed.

After scanning the residence, officers noted signs of a disturbance and a small red mark on Sharik’s throat. Sharik stated that she and Bohn had and altercation leading to his injuries but would not provide any further information to officers. She proceeded to provide multiple statements saying that she was not victimized during the incident.

It was established later by officers that Bohn did not initially provided a correct name or date of birth to officers or hospital staff. He failed to cooperate further with hospital staff by ripping off his bandages, stinking his fingers into his wounds, and flinging his blood at paramedics.

After some investigation, detectives found that Bohn had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Ansonia for domestic charges including kidnapping and strangulation charges involving Sharik along with probation violations. Both parties involved were charged with assault while Sharik also faces disorderly conduct charges.

Both Sharik and Bohn were held on bond and are scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court today.

For any questions regarding this investigation, please call the Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5222.