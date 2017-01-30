Suffield Police Remind People Not to Drink and Drive After Three Arrests

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)- Suffield police are reminding people not to drink and driver after three drinking driving arrests in just three days.

Police say on January 27, there was a three car crash on East Street North at Thompsonville Road. Police say it happened just before 10PM when 35-year-old Michael DiRosa of Enfield drove into another car, which pushed that car into a third car. Three people were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay. Police say DiRosa was charged with Operating Under the Influence, among other charges.

Police say on January 29, just before 2AM, another man was pulled over because he wasn’t driving in the correct lane on Babbs Road. Police charged 25-year-old Liam Kelly of Springfield, Massachusetts with Operating Under the Influence.

Also on January 29, police were called to North Stone Street because a car was parked in the middle of the road with it’s lights off. Police say 64-year-old Gary Liquori of Southwick, Massachusetts, was charged with Operating Under the Influence.

Suffield Police are reminding people not to drive under the influence, and urging anyone who notices someone who might be driving drunk, to call police.

