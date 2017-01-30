Third arrest made in murder investigation of Sterling teen TJ Allen

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH)– A third arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Sterling teen, TJ Allen.

Police say 19-year-old David Howard, of Sterling, has been taken into custody for his involvement in the missing person, turned homicide investigation of 18-year-old Todd Allen.

Howard has been charged with Tampering with Evidence, Hindering Prosecution and Interfering with a Police. He was released on $125,000 bond and will appear in court on February 10th.

State police found the remains of Allen on January 13th, after he had been missing since the day after Christmas.  Allen had told his family he was going out for a dirt bike ride and never came home. Search parties looked for him for weeks.

Police arrested 19-year-old Kevin Weismore and charged him with Allen’s murder.  Court documents show that Weismore led police to Allen’s body in the woods near his home.

On Friday they made a second arrest in the case. Dustin Warren, of Sterling, was charged with tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and interfering with a police officer, for his involvement in the case. A police report states Warren, Weismore and Allen were friends.

The incident remains under investigation.

