Thousands protest Trump’s immigration ban at Yale and Bradley airport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– People right here in Connecticut have been protesting President Trump’s executive orders banning immigration. There were two major protests in Connecticut Sunday. One up at Bradley Airport, and one in New Haven.

The one in New Haven happened in the heart of Yale’s campus. That was the larger one by far. Thousands of people came out with signs and candles. One of the organizers runs a human rights institute on campus. She told News 8 she wants Muslims everywhere to know they are not alone. That despite an executive order signed by President Trump banning immigration from seven largely Muslim countries.

Protesters say banning people based on their religion is unwise, un-American and unconstitutional. One Muslim student at Yale tells News 8 that people need to stand up and make their voices heard.

“It’s really about solidarity. It’s really about standing up for what’s right. This is a time that’s going to determine those who are going to decide to stand with justice and those who are just going to sit on the sidelines and those are going to be against it,” said Abrar Omeish, Yale University student.

More people decided not to stand on the sidelines up in Windsor Locks. More than a thousand people crammed into the terminal at Bradley International Airport. I don’t think Bradley gets a lot of flights from Iran and Yemen, but the idea is, airports are now becoming detention centers for Muslim travelers, so they’re also now centers of protest.

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman and state Attorney General George Jepsen joined that airport protest.

Back here in New Haven, there will be another big protest Monday, just not about the so-called Muslim ban. Instead, it will be medical students and professionals protest the repeal of Obamacare in something called the Do No Harm rally. That is over by Yale New Haven Hospital starting at 12:15 p.m.