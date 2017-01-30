Thousands protest Trump’s immigration ban at Yale and Bradley airport

By Published:
yale-protest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– People right here in Connecticut have been protesting President Trump’s executive orders banning immigration. There were two major protests in Connecticut Sunday. One up at Bradley Airport, and one in New Haven.

The one in New Haven happened in the heart of Yale’s campus. That was the larger one by far. Thousands of people came out with signs and candles. One of the organizers runs a human rights institute on campus. She told News 8 she wants Muslims everywhere to know they are not alone. That despite an executive order signed by President Trump banning immigration from seven largely Muslim countries.

Related: Hundreds protest Trump’s travel ban at Bradley airport

Protesters say banning people based on their religion is unwise, un-American and unconstitutional. One Muslim student at Yale tells News 8 that people need to stand up and make their voices heard.

“It’s really about solidarity. It’s really about standing up for what’s right. This is a time that’s going to determine those who are going to decide to stand with justice and those who are just going to sit on the sidelines and those are going to be against it,” said Abrar Omeish, Yale University student.

Related: Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country

More people decided not to stand on the sidelines up in Windsor Locks. More than a thousand people crammed into the terminal at Bradley International Airport. I don’t think Bradley gets a lot of flights from Iran and Yemen, but the idea is, airports are now becoming detention centers for Muslim travelers, so they’re also now centers of protest.

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman and state Attorney General George Jepsen joined that airport protest.

Back here in New Haven, there will be another big protest Monday, just not about the so-called Muslim ban. Instead, it will be medical students and professionals protest the repeal of Obamacare in something called the Do No Harm rally. That is over by Yale New Haven Hospital starting at 12:15 p.m.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s