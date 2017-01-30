Tips to protect yourself from home burglaries

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple home burglaries in the month of January has homeowners on high alert, and Norwalk police are reminding neighbors of helpful tips to keep homes and belongings safe.
In Norwalk, three homes on Mohawk Drive and Lakewood Drive were recently broken into. In all three burglaries, the residents were not home and the sliding glass doors were smashed, according to police.
Investigators believe three males and one female were involved in the Mohawk Drive burglaries. A suspect vehicle has been described as a silver Kia Sportage with New York plates. Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 203-854-3011 or anonymous tips can be left at:
- Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111
- Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: http://www.norwalkpd.com
- Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)
Here are some helpful tips to keep your home and belongings safe:
- The key factor is opportunity, if they can’t get at it, they can’t take it
- ALWAYS close and lock all doors and set alarm
- Secure all obvious points of entry, even garage doors
- Brightly illuminate all entrances, preferably with vandal-proof fixtures
- Use a timer or photoelectric cell that automatically turns a living room light on at dusk
- Leave a radio/TV on with the volume turned low
- Lock up all ladders, ropes, tools that could help a burglar gain entry
- Keep shrubbery trimmed near your doors/windows
- Empty mailbox, pick up newspapers
- Avoid displaying valuable items near windows with open drapes/shades
Use buddy system with your neighbor in order to watch other’s home