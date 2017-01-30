Tips to protect yourself from home burglaries

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple home burglaries in the month of January has homeowners on high alert, and Norwalk police are reminding neighbors of helpful tips to keep homes and belongings safe.

In Norwalk, three homes on Mohawk Drive and Lakewood Drive were recently broken into. In all three burglaries, the residents were not home and the sliding glass doors were smashed, according to police.

Investigators believe three males and one female were involved in the Mohawk Drive burglaries. A suspect vehicle has been described as a silver Kia Sportage with New York plates. Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 203-854-3011 or anonymous tips can be left at:

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: http://www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

Here are some helpful tips to keep your home and belongings safe:

The key factor is opportunity, if they can’t get at it, they can’t take it

ALWAYS close and lock all doors and set alarm

Secure all obvious points of entry, even garage doors

Brightly illuminate all entrances, preferably with vandal-proof fixtures

Use a timer or photoelectric cell that automatically turns a living room light on at dusk

Leave a radio/TV on with the volume turned low

Lock up all ladders, ropes, tools that could help a burglar gain entry

Keep shrubbery trimmed near your doors/windows

Empty mailbox, pick up newspapers

Avoid displaying valuable items near windows with open drapes/shades

Use buddy system with your neighbor in order to watch other’s home