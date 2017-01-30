Tuesday Will Turn Snowy

By Published:

The pattern is getting more active. A low pressure center far from Connecticut today will send some snow our way tomorrow as it quickly crosses the area. It is a fast mover and does not have a big amount of moisture, so totals will not be all that high. Once again, it is a timing issue with light snow starting late morning-early afternoon (11AM-2PM) and continuing for the afternoon/evening commute. I do expect early school dismissals. The morning commute will be fine, but snow will make for a slow afternoon/evening commute.

mw sne rpm 12k sat rad temps icons Tuesday Will Turn Snowy
                                           2PM Hour By Hour Forecast Showing Snow

 

Here’s a look at the accumulation map. This will be a pretty uniform event across the state. Some isolated areas could get up to 3″, but 1″ to 2″ should be average. Warmer 40s are expected for a one day meltdown on Wednesday! Join Fred for a full update at 5PM this evening!

snowfall map5 Tuesday Will Turn Snowy
                                               Snow Totals Through Tuesday Night 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s