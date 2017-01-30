Tuesday Will Turn Snowy

The pattern is getting more active. A low pressure center far from Connecticut today will send some snow our way tomorrow as it quickly crosses the area. It is a fast mover and does not have a big amount of moisture, so totals will not be all that high. Once again, it is a timing issue with light snow starting late morning-early afternoon (11AM-2PM) and continuing for the afternoon/evening commute. I do expect early school dismissals. The morning commute will be fine, but snow will make for a slow afternoon/evening commute.

Here’s a look at the accumulation map. This will be a pretty uniform event across the state. Some isolated areas could get up to 3″, but 1″ to 2″ should be average. Warmer 40s are expected for a one day meltdown on Wednesday! Join Fred for a full update at 5PM this evening!