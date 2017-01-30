Vernon teen accused of shooting 15-year-old in head in court

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The teen accused of shooting a 15-year-old in the head over the weekend headed to court on Monday.

According to officials, 19-year-old Joey Maddox of Rockville was arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Monday. They say Maddox’s bond was lowered from $400,000 to $99,000 cash, but it can only be posted at the court house with 10 days of advance notice.

Vernon Police responded reports of a shooting on Talcott Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Saturday night. They say when they got there, they found a 15-year-old boy from Rockville with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken by ambulance to Rockville Hospital, but was later transported by LifeStar to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Officials say the victim underwent emergency surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Maddox is allegedly facing the following charges: assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to minor, possession of weapon with altered ID, unlawful discharge of firearm and possession of marijuana.

Officials say Maddox is due back in court on February 10, 2017.