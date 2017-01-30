West Hartford groom’s family unable to attend wedding due to immigration ban

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–“It was horrifying, it was shocking it was disappointing,” Michelle Kayser said. “It is really hard to take.”

Kayser reacted Monday to President Trump’s 90-day temporary immigration ban on seven countries, including Sudan, where her fiancé’s family is from.

Mohamed Suliman says his parents came from Sudan to America in 1987. He spent most of his life in West Hartford, where he met Michelle. They are set to be married in the last week of April, but not everyone will be able to attend.

“We have one of the groomsman who is supposed to be coming to the wedding, has a Sydney’s passport and unfortunately it looks like will not be able to make it,” Suliman said.

The story of Muhamed and Michelle is one of young love.

They both met at King Philip Middle School in seventh grade. They really hit it off, and then they went their separate ways through high school and college, reuniting again three years ago and falling in love.

“We hope that we can somehow remedy this by spreading as much love as we can and trying to make people feel unified,” Muhamed said. “Whether they’re from a different culture, and that is kind of what we want our wedding to be about, is the unification of cultures.”

