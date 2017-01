WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Windham Technical High School in Willimantic is closed for the day Monday.

Just after 6 a.m., school officials posted on the school’s Facebook page that Windham Technical High, located at Summit Street Extension, will be closed to students and staff on Monday. The reason behind classes being canceled for the day is lack of heat in the building.

There is no word on what happened to the heating system or when it will be fixed for students to return to school.