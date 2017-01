NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale medical students, residents and faculty members will take part in the ‘national day of action’ on Monday.

A demonstration will be held against moves by Donald Trump’s administration and Republicans in congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Other cities taking part in public protests include NYC, San Francisco, CA, Chicago, IL, Seattle, WA, Providence, RI, Hanover, NH, Boston, MA, and Washington D.C.

The rally is set to begin in New Haven starting around 12p.m.