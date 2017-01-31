3 free apps to save you money

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH/CNN) Many of you resolved to save money in 2017. It’s the end of January, how are you doing with your goals? If you need help getting back on track, we are helping you stretch your dollar with free apps you can download now that may add to your bank account.

If budgeting doesn’t come easy to you download Level. The app syncs with your checking account and knows what you’ve spent and how much cash you have left.

Then, looking at your spending habits gives you an estimate on how much money you can spend over a week or a month.

Digit helps you save money without the hassle. The app looks at your spending and tucks away money into a savings account automatically but only if you can afford it.

Unsplurge is also in the savings game. It offers tips and challenges to get you to put away more money. Plus, you can upload a picture of what you are saving for along with an amount and Unsplurge will give you updates until you reach that goal.

Best part about all these apps, they’re free!