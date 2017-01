NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A final reminder for anyone who still needs to sign up for health insurance, Tuesday is the last day to register for open enrollment.

In an attempt to get more people signed up, Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman will be at the New Britain Access Health store at 10a.m. Tuesday morning.

If you still have to enroll you have time, the deadline to sign up is at midnight. If you sign up by then you will have coverage starting on Match 1st.