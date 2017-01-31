Ansonia Police looking for witnesses of shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday night.

They say they received a call around 8:38 p.m. on Tuesday saying shots were fired in the area of Union Street and State Street near the YMCA. They were told a dark colored car was seen fleeing the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found evidence that shots were fired. The police were then notified that there was a gunshot victim brought to Griffin Hospital by private car. Officers say the victim is a 27-year-old male. The victim has been transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital for further treatment.

Detectives are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735- 1885.