Ansonia Police looking for witnesses of shooting

By Published:
police lights

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday night.

They say they received a call around 8:38 p.m. on Tuesday saying shots were fired in the area of Union Street and State Street near the YMCA. They were told a dark colored car was seen fleeing the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found evidence that shots were fired. The police were then notified that there was a gunshot victim brought to Griffin Hospital by private car. Officers say the victim is a 27-year-old male. The victim has been transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital for further treatment.

Detectives are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at (203) 735- 1885.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s