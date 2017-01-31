Arrest made for thefts from fitness center

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An arrest has been made in connection with thefts from a Glastonbury fitness center.

Glastonbury Police say 45 year old Dawn Gulbinas of Graham Road, Broad Brook turned herself in on Monday at the Glastonbury Police Department on an active warrant for thefts that occurred during July at WOW Fitness on Oakwood Drive.

Gulbinas is charged with larceny 6th and processed in accordance with Glastonbury Police policy. She was then released on a $500.00 surety bond pending arraignment in Manchester Superior Court.