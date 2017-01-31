At least 5 cars involved in multiple accidents on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Emergency crews responded to two separate crash scenes involving at least five cars on Route 15 in Hamden Tuesday morning.

State police tell News 8 that around 10:19 a.m., emergency crews were requested for a two car crash and a separate three car crash on Route 15. Police say ambulances were requested for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on how many people were hurt or what caused each crash.

Hamden Community Emergency Response Team initially tweeted that there was multi-vehicle accident involving at least six cars on Route 15, also known as the Wilbur Cross Parkway. The accident was reported between exits 60 and 61.

Multiple MVA’s on RT 15, Southbound between 60 & 61. At least 6 cars with another ambulance requested. AVOID IF POSSIBLE! — Hamden CERT (@CERTHamden) January 31, 2017

It is unclear if there are any road closures.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.