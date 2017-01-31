Car crash into pole causes several outages in West Hartford

By Published:
- FILE - West Hartford police (WTNH)
- FILE - West Hartford police (WTNH)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A car crash involving a pole knocked out power for several Eversource customers in West Hartford Tuesday morning.

Police say New Britain Avenue is closed near Davenport Avenue after a multi-vehicle crash involving a pole around 9:30 a.m. There were minor injuries in the crash although it’s unclear how many people and cars were involved. The pole is completely severed and broken in several places.

Eversource is on the scene as the accident caused several outages. As of 10:15 a.m., 70 customers were experiencing an outage.

 

