Carman denied insurance claim on boat he altered

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New information in the case of a mother and son fishing trip in September that ended with a Middletown woman missing and presumed dead. An insurance company is now rejecting a claim filed by the survivor, Nathan Carman. According to court documents, the company turned down Carman’s $85,000 claim because documents showed he altered the boat, making it unsafe.

“The insurance company conducts its own investigation into possible wrongdoing,” said News 8 legal expert Tara Knight. “And the fact that they did find some wrongdoing, enough so much that they denied the claim, might provide information to prosecutors in a criminal case against Mr. Carman.”

