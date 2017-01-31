Clean up begins on shoreline after quick blast of winter

Call it a different approach to snow removal. Jon Borkowski says his leaf blower is a quick and easy way to help clean up his neighborhood after a storm.

“When it’s like this. If it gets any higher than 3 to 4 inches than no. See, I ran out of gas. That’s why I stopped,” said Borkwoski.

A few doors down Kirsten and Bob Burns take the tag team approach to their property.

“Usually we’ll wait until we get a couple of inches and we’ll come out and get rid of that rather than let it compile up to a big drift out here. We’ll get it done in shifts,” said Bob.

It’s the aftermath of a quick but messy blast of winter. Kirsten commutes from West Haven to Branford each day. Her ride home this afternoon was typical of a New England winter.

“The roads weren’t too bad. The highway was, you know, 30 to 40 miles an hour and then the side roads were eh,” said Kirsten.

In Milford DOT crews were out in full force doing their best to snow from piling up on Interstate 95. The highway stayed mostly clear through the evening commute and the area didn’t see the same issues as other parts of the state. The parking lots of the rest areas saw a slightly different scenario as a slushy snow kept covering the blacktop.

Back in West Haven Carolyn Levinson said her drive home from work in Wallingford was uneventful but she was surprised by the amount of snow in her yard when she got home.

“I didn’t think I was gonna have to shovel when I got home. That was not the case so here I am,” said Levinson.

Making her job a little easier, Borkowski already cleared her sidewalk. His efforts are appreciated by everyone on the street.

“He’s the best neighbor you could possibly have. Anytime there’s a storm he’s usua;;y the first guy out here and he’ll make a path up and down the whole street for everybody. It’s pretty great actually,” said Bob.