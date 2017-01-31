Clinton man leads police on pursuit through 3 towns

By Published:
(Image: Connecticut State Police)
(Image: Connecticut State Police)

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Clinton man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase from Colchester to Bozrah, where he crashed, on Monday afternoon.

Troopers in Colchester say that town police received a call about an “unwanted person” on Dr Foote Road, just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

There, they found 36-year-old Angell, who they say had 3 active warrants for his arrest. Connecticut State Police couldn’t elaborate on these charges, but to say they were filed by at least one other agency.

Angell sped off on being approached, leading Colchester police on a chase, which continued onto Route 2, where troopers say they joined in.

Angell continued onto Route 11 through Salem, and into Bozrah by way of Route 82. Troopers say he crashed here, “disabling his vehicle” at Noble Hill Road.

He was arrested and charged, and troopers say he is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Angell is scheduled to appear in Norwich on Tuesday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s