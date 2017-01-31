Clinton man leads police on pursuit through 3 towns

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Clinton man was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase from Colchester to Bozrah, where he crashed, on Monday afternoon.

Troopers in Colchester say that town police received a call about an “unwanted person” on Dr Foote Road, just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

There, they found 36-year-old Angell, who they say had 3 active warrants for his arrest. Connecticut State Police couldn’t elaborate on these charges, but to say they were filed by at least one other agency.

Angell sped off on being approached, leading Colchester police on a chase, which continued onto Route 2, where troopers say they joined in.

Angell continued onto Route 11 through Salem, and into Bozrah by way of Route 82. Troopers say he crashed here, “disabling his vehicle” at Noble Hill Road.

He was arrested and charged, and troopers say he is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Angell is scheduled to appear in Norwich on Tuesday.