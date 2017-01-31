Courier caught with PCP in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is behind bars after the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau intercepted a parcel containing the large amount of PCP, a powerful hallucinogen on Monday.

According to police, Giraud Dickson is a courier for a business on Kings Highway where he took the package into his possession and tried to get away in his car.

Dickson was arrested after police found more than three pounds of PCP . He was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school.

Dickson is being held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on February 9th.