Courier caught with PCP in Fairfield

By Published:
Giraud Dickson
Giraud Dickson

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is behind bars after the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau intercepted a parcel containing the large amount of PCP, a powerful hallucinogen on Monday.

According to police, Giraud Dickson is a courier for a business on Kings Highway where he took the package into his possession and tried to get away in his car.

Dickson was arrested after police found more than three pounds of PCP . He was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school.

Dickson is being held on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on February 9th.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s