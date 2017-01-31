Crews work to pre-treat the roads ahead of storm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Road crews are out early to pre-treat roads ahead of the storm Tuesday.

No snow in sight yet, but we can see the evidence of the work road crews have been doing to get ready for the storm. Certain spots have those pinstripes down on the pavement meaning they have been pre-treated with brine to keep the snow and ice from sticking to the roadway.

Plow crews are not looking forward to this storm. Plowing roads and parking lots is always tougher during the day when people are awake, out and doing stuff. Schools are a real concern as well. The last thing anyone wants is school buses sliding around on the ride home.

The city of New Haven doesn’t want anyone sliding around, and that’s why you’ll see those stripes on the pavement all over the Elm City.

“The Department of Public Works went out and pre-treated the streets. So the treat, basically all of the hills, bridges and intersections, which our goal is to try to minimize any type of hazardous driving in those areas,” said Rick Fontana, New Haven Dep. Director of Emergency Operations.

It’s not like one of those overnight storms where you can just stay at home and wait it out. Everyone is going to be going to work and school with the roads looking like this, all clear.

The question is, what are they going to look like when everyone heads home? You’re going to want to keep an eye on your TV or on the News 8 app to stay up to date on any early dismissals or cancellations as the day goes on.