Cruisin’ Connecticut – Getting Fit at Heath’s Wellness Center in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Heath’s Wellness Center in Wallingford, where a North Haven man is helping everyday people get fit.

At 19, Heath was nearly 280 pounds but he says that his grandfather was really the person who helped inspire him to make a change.

“He always tried to help me exercise. I was just never really interested, and exercise was the first thing that I was able to accomplish. And it just made me want to move forward and help people do the same thing,” said Heath.

Heath’s advice is very simple: Never give up no matter how hard it gets. One step at a time.

Speaking of transformation, Heath had to do just that when it came to renovating his 4800 square foot warehouse into a new gym.

“I had to do so many different renovations here to make it into a functional gym. It’s the walls, the Sheetrock, but I’m really pleased with it,” said Heath.

If you’re looking for weight loss, you’ll want higher repetitions, If you’re looking for mass, you want lower reps.

