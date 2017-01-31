Danbury police officer arrested after unnecessary force caught on video

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Danbury police officer was arrested Tuesday after a video showed him using unnecessary force against a handcuffed suspect.

Police say Officer David Williams, a 15-year veteran of the Danbury Police Department, turned himself after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a Breach of Peace charge.

Connecticut State Police have been investigating for months after the Danbury States Attorney’s Office discovered a video that showed Williams using unnecessary force against a handcuffed suspect on July 29, 2016. Police say that suspect had been arrested for assaulting another Danbury police officer.

The Danbury Police Internal Affairs Division also conducted a separate investigation where they found Williams to be in violation of several department policies. Police say a formal disciplinary hearing will also be held.

Police added that there may be other departmental charges now that Williams has been arrested.