MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Not sure what to do with that blank wall that’s been staring back at you? Try adding mirrors.

“Mirrors are a simple way to make a space feel more open, bright and stylish,” explained Ethan Allen Design Consultant Sonia Paul.

Try combining new mirrors from Ethan Allen with vintage pieces, or even treasured family heirlooms.

“The result is a room that’s unforgettable,” Paul said.

For more ideas to inspire your dream space, visit EthanAllen.com.