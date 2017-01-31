Hartford man gets 5 years for cocaine trafficking

Related Coverage Texas man sentenced to prison, smuggled cocaine brought to CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his part in a drug smuggling ring that brought cocaine into Connecticut from Texas. Todd Vernon, 42, of Hartford was sentenced in U.S. District Court Tuesday to 60 months in prison and five years probation for trafficking cocaine. Vernon was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

The feds say Raul Chavez headed a cocaine smuggling operation that brought cocaine from Mexico, to El Paso Texas, then on to Connecticut and elsewhere. Investigators say Chavez and his organization had been supplying kilograms of cocaine to Vernon since 2004, and Tyshawn Welborn of Bloomfield since 2010. Investigators say the shipments would typically be between 60 and 90 pounds and would come to Connecticut from Texas several times a year. Vernon and Welborn sold the drugs through a network of dealers.

Vernon was arrested on August 26, 2015. On September 7, 2016, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. Vernon is a citizen of Canada, and faces deportation when he is released from prison.