Hartford Police investigate deadly shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Hartford.

Hartford Police responded to a call about a serious assault with a firearm around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday Night.

When officers arrived at 114 Ashley Street, they located a man who was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 30-year-old Darren Crittenden.

Officers back at the scene secured the area to investigate. The scene has since been cleared, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department.