Heavy police presence at shopping center in Portland

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — There was a heavy police presence at a shopping center in Portland on Tuesday night.

Police surrounded Tri-Town Foods on Marlborough Street, which is a grocery store on Route 66. It is right over the Arrigoni Bridge from Middletown.

Police said the incident started out with what appeared to be an armed robbery, which turned into a potential hostage situation. According to police, one suspect ran out the back door of the store, and police were able to bring him to the ground.

One man is in police custody.

There are no reported injuries.

Stay with News 8 for more updates on this developing story.