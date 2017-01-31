How your computer can help in the fight against childhood cancer

(WTNH)–A new initiative announced by Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy on Tuesday will allow anyone with a computer to help in the efforts to defeat pediatric cancer.

Malloy joined Connecticut Childrens’ Medical Center, IBM, Jackson Laboratory and UConn Health to help with the initiative.

So, how can you help?

Get on your computer or android device, then head to worldcommunitygrid.org.

Basically, you would be donating your unused computer time, so that scientists can run millions of virtual experiments.

“It will be computed in your computer and eventually the results will be sent back to us,” said Dr. Ching Lau of the CCMC and Jackson Lab.

“Once we have all the results, then we should be able to narrow down the number of chemicals that we need to test in a more laborious manner, and then from there we can go to the pharmaceutical company and say here it is, we have found it, please develop this into a drug that you can commercialize.”

“It doesn’t touch any of your personal data. All of the communication back and forth between the volunteer and world community grid – all of that communication is encrypted,” said Juan Hindo of IBM. “We bring in IBM security experts on a regular basis to identify any vulnerabilities according to the latest security threats.”

More than 720,000 people and 440 organizations, businesses and corporations, including IBM, are supporting nearly 30 research projects underway.

Gov. Malloy says state computers through academic institutions will likely be a part of the world community grid.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death among children 14 years and younger.