I-91 northbound between exits 8 and 9 in North Haven closed after multi-vehicle accident

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound is shut down in North Haven after a multi-car accident shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police tweeted I-91 northbound at exit 9 is closed because there’s an accident blocking all lanes.

CTTRAFFIC- I 91 northbound in North Haven, exit 9 is closed with a multicar accident blocking all lanes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 31, 2017

There is no word on if there are injuries. There is also no word on how long the highway will be closed for.