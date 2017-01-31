I-91 northbound between exits 8 and 9 in North Haven closed after multi-vehicle accident

By Published:
Traffic backed up on Interstate 91 due to a multi-car crash (Photo: Connecticut DOT)
Traffic backed up on Interstate 91 due to a multi-car crash (Photo: Connecticut DOT)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound is shut down in North Haven after a multi-car accident shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police tweeted I-91 northbound at exit 9 is closed because there’s an accident blocking all lanes.

There is no word on if there are injuries. There is also no word on how long the highway will be closed for.

