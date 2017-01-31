In the Bender Kitchen: Jenn’s Slimmed Down Broccoli Cheddar Soup

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we have Jenn Press Arata sharing her delicious recipe for “Jenn’s Slimmed Down Broccoli Cheddar Soup.”

That’s SO Jenn’s Slimmed Down Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Ingredients:

1 lb frozen broccoli florets

1/4 cup water

1 qt. chicken or vegetable broth

1 cup light shredded cheddar or 3-cheese blend

3/4 cup 2% milk

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Instructions:

Pour broccoli into a bowl and add 1/4 cup water. Microwave for 4 minutes, stir and cook again for 4 minutes.

Drizzle olive oil in a large pot.

Toss in minced garlic. Saute for a few minutes until lightly browned.

Add broccoli and water from the bowl. Pour in chicken or vegetable broth. Bring to a boil.

Pour in milk. Add cheese. Use an immersion blender to chop broccoli and puree soup. It will still have texture. (If you do not have an immersion blender, finely chop broccoli in a food processor or blender before adding to soup.)

Season with salt and simmer for about 15-20 minutes.

Eat and enjoy your healthy soup with salad or whole grain bread!

Jenn Press Arata is the author of children’s book “Sweet Dreams.” and also a food & lifestyle writer, TV personality and founder of That’s SO Jenn.

