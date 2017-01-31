Malloy says his budget will provide towns with mandate help

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his 2017 State of the State address at the State Capitol (WTNH / Keith Porter)
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his 2017 State of the State address at the State Capitol (WTNH / Keith Porter)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says his new two-year budget proposal will include measures that could bring financial relief to Connecticut cities and towns struggling to pay for unfunded state mandates.

A former mayor, the Democratic governor proposed a list of changes on Tuesday. They include eliminating a municipal spending cap for most municipalities, allowing communities to negotiate employee retirement contributions and eliminating a requirement that small school districts have superintendents.

Malloy says many of the mandates have been on the books for years and he expects some resistance from municipal employee unions. But he says it’s “our responsibility to routinely review” what’s working.

Malloy’s list does not include new taxing options, something cities and towns have sought. He’ll unveil his budget Feb. 8. It’s expected to include municipal aid reductions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s