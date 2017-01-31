Malloy to make new budget proposal

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH)- Governor Malloy will travel  to the State Capitol later this morning to brief the media on his upcoming budget proposal that he says makes a special effort to fight childhood cancer.

The governor has not given details on how the spending plan will address that specific need. There will be representatives from IBM, The Jackson Laboratory,

The UConn School of Medicine and the Children’s Medical Center will also be part of the news conference to launch a new global initiative to find treatments for childhood cancer.

