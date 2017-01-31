Manchester Community College closing early due to snow

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Manchester Community College will be closing early Tuesday due to the snow.

Manchester Community College posted on their website that they were closing their campus early “due to inclement weather and hazardous driving conditions.”

The college campus, which is located at 60 Bidwell Street, will close at 2 p.m. The college also urges students and staff to drive safe.

