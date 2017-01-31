Manchester Community College closing early due to snow

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Manchester Community College (Image: ManchesterCC.edu)
- FILE - Manchester Community College (Image: ManchesterCC.edu)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Manchester Community College will be closing early Tuesday due to the snow.

Manchester Community College posted on their website that they were closing their campus early “due to inclement weather and hazardous driving conditions.”

Related: Plan On A Snowy Afternoon!

The college campus, which is located at 60 Bidwell Street, will close at 2 p.m.  The college also urges students and staff to drive safe.

For the full list of Connecticut school closings, delays and early dismissals, click here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s