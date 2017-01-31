Manchester Police search for suspects in Walmart burglary

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Police are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a local Walmart.

Officials say around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, two individuals left Walmart on Buckland Hills Drive without paying for a 50″ flat screen television.

When the two individuals were confronted by a Walmart employee, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the worker.

The suspects fled in what police say was possibly a 2002-2004 model purple or burgundy Jeep Cherokee. Authorities say the vehicle was also described as having a black metal rim on the rear passenger wheel, with silver alloy rims on the rest.

 

 

 

Manchester Police asks anyone with information on the robbery to contact Officer Rago at (860) 645-5000 ext. 15308.

 

 