New bill proposed to close wage gap in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A new proposed bill aims to make sure women make the same as men. The backer of the bill is bringing his daughters to the capitol Tuesday for a public hearing on it.

Here’s where our state stacks up. Nationally, on average a woman earns 79 cents to every dollar a man makes. In Connecticut it’s a little better at 83 cents and that adds up.

State Representative Derek Slap says women lose out on more than $10,000 on average.That’s why his daughters will be by his side Tuesday at public hearing on House Bill 5-2-1-0.

He says it would do three things. One, it would prevent employers from being able to ask your previous salary. That’s meant to stop the cycle of being paid lower. Next, if your pay is based on seniority, employers won’t be able to discount time you spent on maternity leave. And lastly, it encourages businesses to document their pay practices, if they do Slap says the businesses would be protected by lawsuits for three years.

“Women are predominantly the breadwinners in many families. The wage gap has even a substantial impact on what families can make and what they can spend in our economy,” said Kate Farrar, Exec. Dir. CT Women’s Education and Legal Fund.

She says they also hope this will keep workers here in the state, as Massachusetts just passed a similar bill. The hearing starts at 11 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building.