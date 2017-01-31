New Haven school choice meeting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven public schools are holding a meeting about school choice on Wednesday, February 1st.

It will be held in the form of an expo at the Floyd Little Athletic Center on Sherman Parkway.

There will be a second expo on Saturday, February 4th from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at John Martinez Magnet School on James Street.

At the ‘Choice & Enrollment Expos’ each school will have a booth with principals, teachers, students and parents to answer questions.

The Choice & Enrollment Office will also have a booth to answer questions about schools choice.