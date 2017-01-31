NutriMost: Amazing Success Stories

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dr. Mitch will be joining us to discuss how NutriMost helps people lose weight. He will also be sharing examples of three amazing success stories.

Michele lost 142 pounds on the program. She decided to do the program on her 40th birthday, which is what happens with a lot of woman that age. They get fed up with not feeling healthy and lacking self-confidence because of their weight so they decide it’s time to do something about it! Thanks to the program, Michele has hit her goal weight and she is thrilled! She went from a size 22 to a size 6! She now has the energy to keep up with her son and do all the things she wants to do. Most importantly, Michele said this wasn’t just a diet for her. This program truly changed her and put her on a path to always be healthy for the rest of her life.

Jeff’s backstory because it is so common and we see it in our office all the time. Guys who were always very young and active and as they start to get into their 40’s and 50’s the weight just creeps up on them. A lot of people in that situation just give up and feel like because they are getting older they can’t lose weight. Well Jeff is 51 years old, NutriMost helped him lose 73 pounds and now he weighs as much as he did at 24 years old! It’s incredible! He is so happy with his results. He was wearing size 42 pants and double or triple XL shirts and now he’s a 36 waist and fits into a normal large shirt. As with many people, Jeff and his wife wanted to do something about their health together so she also did the program and is down over 40 pounds!

Judi is a beautiful woman inside-and-out and we helped that beauty shine! She lost 62 pounds and the difference you see in her body and her face is so dramatic. She was one of those people who was a serial dieter. She was always trying to lose weight and always for one reason or another, something would pop up that would derail her success. Her motivation was to get healthy for her family and she really feels she has done that now. She loved that the program took the guesswork out losing weight for her and provided exactly what she needed to shed the extra pounds. Judi started the program years ago and has been able to easily maintain her weight loss this whole time

NutriMost Connecticut currently has locations in Norwalk, West Hartford and Danbury. It is a franchise of NutriMost, a national company. NutriMost Connecticut’s proprietor, Dr. Mitch Gordon is a licensed chiropractic physician who has been in practice for over 20 years.

NutriMost offering a special offer for CT Style viewers. Normally, we charge $99 for a Body Composition Analysis but if you schedule an appointment off of this segment, the charge for that analysis will be just $27.

For more information visit www.CTTHIN.com