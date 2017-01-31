Overdose death investigations from Groton & Montville results in two charged

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that the investigation of two drug overdose deaths in May 2016 has resulted in federal heroin distribution charges against two men from New London and Montville.

Nestor Santana, a 29-year-old of New London also known as “Beans,” and James Butler, 23-year-old of Montville were arrested today on federal criminal complaints charging each with possession with the intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin. They appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joan G. Margolis in New Haven and were ordered detained. The charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

As alleged in court and documents stated that in the early morning hours of May 29, 2016, members of the Groton Police Department and emergency services personnel responded to a Groton motel room on the report of a suspected drug overdose. The victim, a 17-year-old female, was administered two doses of Narcan (Naloxone), which were deemed unsuccessful, before she was transported to the hospital and died later that morning. The investigation revealed that Ramon Gomez, also known as “B.I.,” who knew the victim was under the age of 18, brought the victim to the motel to engage in prostitution. On the morning of May 28, 2016, Gomez sold a quantity of heroin to another individual who then distributed the heroin to the victim. It is alleged that Santana supplied Gomez with the heroin that caused the death of the victim.

On May 31, 2016, members of the Montville Police Department responded to an apartment on Route 32 for an “untimely death” investigation. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 34-year-old female lying face down on the bathroom floor. The Connecticut’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner subsequently determined the cause of the 34-year-old female’s death to be “Acute Ethanol and Fentanyl Intoxication.”

According to Daly’s announcement, it is alleged that the victim was supplied with heroin/fentanyl by Butler, who in turn was supplied by Gomez, who in turn was supplied by Santana.

In Aug. and Sept. 2016, investigators made controlled purchases of heroin from Santana. Santana was arrested on state charges on Sept. 29, 2016. A search of his residence at the time of his arrest revealed an additional quantity of heroin and items used to process and package narcotics. Gomez, a 41-year-old of Uncasville, has pled guilty to federal sex trafficking of a minor and heroin distribution offenses. He awaits sentencing.