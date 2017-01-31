PD: North Haven gas station robbed at gunpoint twice in a week

Shell gas station at 195 State Street in North Haven (WTNH/ George Roelofsen)
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a North Haven gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday for the second time in one week.

Just before 8 a.m., there was an armed robbery at the Shell gas station at 195 State Street. Police say that’s when a black male, wearing a grey hooded shirt, brandished a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

There is no word on if anyone was injured or what direction the suspect headed in after the robbery.

This is the second armed robbery of that same gas station in one week. Last Tuesday night around 10 p.m., police say a suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and took cash from the register.

Police were asking anyone with information about the suspect or that armed robbery to contact the North Haven Investigative Services Division at (203) 239-5321.

