Pedestrian struck by car, seriously hurt in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in North Haven.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday as the victim was trying to cross Washington Avenue.

Police say the 37-year-old Wallingford man was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with severe injuries. He wasn’t immediately identified. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers.

